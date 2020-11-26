Stay comfortable indoors this winter with an Amazon low on a whole-home humidifier at $149

Amazon is offering the Aprilaire 600 Whole-Home Humidifier for $148.95 shipped. Today’s deal saves 10% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. In fact, this is the first price drop that we’ve seen in 2020 at Amazon. If you’re battling low indoor humidity this winter, adding a whole-home humidifier will remedy that right away. Today’s model is built to service homes up to 4,000-square feet, which covers a majority of houses. It has a variable control knob so you can set just the right amount of humidity to enter your home. There are dual sensors in play as well, which monitor and respond to both outdoor temperature and indoor relative humidity automatically, ensuring your home stays comfortable year-round. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

While today’s lead deal is great for those who want whole-home humidification, you might just want to handle a few rooms at one time. If so, the LEVOIT 6L humidifier is perfect for larger rooms. It can use either warm or cool-mist humidification technologies, depending on what fits your household best. At $76.50 on Amazon, you’ll save nearly 50% from the whole-home option above.

However, Homech’s 4L cool mist humidifier is perfect for smaller spaces. At $34, you’ll save even more than the options above. This is a great choice for those who need to just humidify a small portion of their home, be it an office, baby’s room, or any other similarly-sized area.

Aprilaire 600 Whole-Home Humidifier features:

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE This humidifier was designed and manufactured in the U.S.A. by Aprilaire – the inventor of the whole home evaporative humidifier, and the leader in indoor air quality solutions

FULL COVERAGE up to 4,000 square feet in tightly built homes with a capacity of 17 gallons per day

AUTOMATIC HUMIDIFIER with dual sensors to monitor and respond to both outdoor temperature and indoor relative humidity to deliver optimum humidity 24/7 throughout the home – simply set it and forget it

