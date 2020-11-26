Banish bacteria, odors, and more with Blueair purifiers from $195 (Up to $270 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 35% off Blueair Air Purifiers. Our favorite is the Blueair 211+ 3-Stage Air Purifier for $194.99 shipped. That’s $105 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. This Swedish-made air purifier is ready to banish “99% of airborne pollutants” from your space. It can handle “pollen, dust, pet dander, mold, bacteria, and more.” Even better, it eliminates odors, helping curb the smell of cooking, pets, and the list goes on. It’s able to tackle up to 540-square foot areas, ensuring bedrooms, living rooms, and other spaces can have cleaner air in no time. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Blueair discounts as high as $270 off.

More Blueair discounts:

Now that you’re all set to breathe cleaner air, how about upgrading to a better night of sleep? We’ve found a nice selection of Novogratz and Zinus bed solutions priced from $123. Several options there are king-sized, paving the way for you to affordably adopt a larger bed. Shoppers are able to take up to 38% off.

Blueair 211+ 3-Stage Air Purifier features:

  • Advanced Swedish Design. Swedish Filter Technology Captures 99% of Airborne Pollutants Like Viruses, Pollen, Dust, Pet Dander, Mold, Bacteria and More
  • Eliminates odors. Activated carbon filter reduces gases, VOCs, and annoying odors from pets, smoking, cooking, wildfires and more
  • Colorful. Includes machine washable fabric pre-filters in diva blue and dark shadow. Leave the mesh filter housing exposed for a Scandinavian look

