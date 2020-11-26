Foot Locker’s Black Friday deals start now! Save 25% off orders of $49: Nike, adidas, more

Foot Locker takes 25% off orders of $49 or more with promo code GOBBLE25 at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, New Balance, and more. FLX Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals for men include the Nike Synthetic Fill Fleece Jacket that would make an exceptional holiday gift idea. It’s currently marked down to $105, which is $35 off the original rate. This jacket is very on-trend for this season and the all black coloring is sleek. The fleece lining was designed to trap in body heat and it also has large side pockets to store essentials. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the adidas Originals Superstar Sneakers are also very trendy for this season. It’s currently marked down to $52 and originally was priced at $85. These shoes will pair nicely with casual dresses, jeans, leggings, or shorts alike.

Our top picks for women include:

If you’re looking for additional deals today Nordstrom Rack’s Black Friday Event is live with an extra 40% off hundreds of top brands from just $8.

