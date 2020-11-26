Nordstrom Rack’s Black Friday Event cuts extra 40% off Cole Haan, North Face, more from $8

Nordstrom Rack’s Best Sale Ever offers extra 40% off clearance. Prices are as marked. Score great deals on Sperry, The North Face, Cole Haan, TOMS, Steve Madden, and many more with prices starting at just $8. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Get your holiday shopping done early, with the Sperry Newman Leather Chukka Boots for men. These stylish and trendy boots are currently marked down to just $27 and regularly are priced at $85. They will easily become a go-to in their wardrobe because of how versatile they are. You can pair the boots with jeans for a causal look or with dress pants to work. Plus, the cushioned insole was designed to promote all-day comfort. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom Rack or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

You will also want to check out the Black Friday fashion promotions that are already live. Sperry, Ralph Lauren, Kate Spade, and many more have debut sitewide discounts.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!