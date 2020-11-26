Thanksgiving brings Kershaw knives to 2020 Amazon lows from $25 (Up to 26% off)

-
26% off From $25

Today at Amazon we’ve discovered a few fresh Kershaw knife discounts up to 26% off. Our top pick happens to be the Kershaw Clash Folding Pocket Knife for $25.89 shipped. That’s over $8 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we have tracked in over a year. This Kershaw offering features a 3-inch blade that’s deemed “just right for tackling almost any task.” It’s ready to cut through heavy plastic, rope, and the boxes of all your Black Friday purchases. This unit “opens with SpeedSafe Assisted Opening for safe and secure one-handed blade deployment.” An ambidextrous design makes it comfortable to use for left- and right-handed owners alike. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Kershaw knife discounts.

More Kershaw knife discounts:

And that’s not all, we spotted several other Kershaw knives up to 38% off at Amazon. Pricing there starts at just $10. Our favorite from the bunch is Kershaw Filter Folding Pocket Knife, but that’s only one of them. Swing by the full roundup to see all available options.

Kershaw Clash Folding Pocket Knife features:

A top choice for an affordable, all-purpose, utility, powerful Kershaw knife, the Clash series of knives is a three-inch blade just right for tackling almost any task. Attack boxes, heavy plastic or rope with the big bellied blade with just the slightest hint of recurve to improve slicing without being hard to resharpen. The Clash opens with SpeedSafe Assisted Opening for safe and secure one-handed blade deployment. Thanks to the ambidextrous flipper, both left and right-handed users can put the Clash’s awesomeness and toughness straight to work.

Black Friday 2020

