Kershaw knives are up to 38% off at Amazon, now priced from $10

Today at Amazon we’ve discovered a few Kershaw deals up to 38% off. Our top pick is the Kershaw Filter Folding Pocket Knife at $9.88 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Today’s offer shaves $6 off the typical rate there and is within $0.30 of the lowest price we have tracked. This standout pocket knife boasts a pocket clip and is comprised of 4Cr14 stainless steel. Everything is “coated with a black-oxide BlackWash finish for rugged good looks and extra corrosion resistance.” This affordable deal makes for a great gift or handy tool perfect for opening all of those upcoming Black Friday deliveries. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find even more Kershaw discounts priced from $22.

More Kershaw gear on sale:

In need of any other tools to simplify upcoming projects? If so, now is a great time to peruse yesterday’s DEWALT and SKIL finds. Pricing starts as low as $50 and everything is available directly from Amazon. Also, a fresh RYOBI sale is underway at Home Depot, so be sure to peek at that too.

Kershaw Filter Folding Pocket Knife features:

Deep-carry pocket clip allows for discreet, comfortable carry when necessary

SpeedSafe assisted opening system allows simple, one-handed operation with thumbstud or flipper, while a frame lock keeps the blade securely open during use

Ideal for any rugged environment, such as warehouses, campsites, construction sites, garages or the backcountry

