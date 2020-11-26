Levi’s Black Friday Deals take 40% off sitewide and extra 50% off sale + free shipping

Levi’s takes 40% off sitewide and an extra 50% off all sale items with promo code BLUESTREAK at checkout. Easily update your denim with deals on jeans, outerwear, and much more. All orders receive free delivery. Our top pick for men is the 541 Athletic Fit Jeans that are currently marked down to $42. For comparison, these jeans are regularly priced at $70. These jeans are infused with stretch to provide comfort and added mobility. They’re also designed to fit athletic builds with more room in the thighs. You can choose from four versatile denim wash options and with over 500 reviews from Levi’s customers, they’re rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Levi’s. You will also want to check out the Nordstrom Cyber Event that’s offering up to 50% off hundreds of top brands.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

