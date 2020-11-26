Apple’s Smart Folio Case for 12.9-inch iPad Pro gets $49 discount for Thanksgiving

-
$49 off $50

Best Buy is offering Apple’s previous-generation 12.9-inch Smart Folio Case for $49.99 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $99, which it still fetches at Amazon, and today’s deal is the second-best that we’ve tracked. If you’re rocking Apple’s previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro, then this case is perfect for you. It wraps all the way around your device and provides protection on both the front and back. When open, it can either lay flat against the back, or be used to prop up your iPad in various configurations, either for watching movies or typing. Plus, it supports the sleep/wake function of your iPad, turning the display on or off when you open or close it. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Another option is the OtterBox Symmetry Series 360 Folio Case, which is available at Amazon for $40. Also built for the previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro, this case will protect both the front and back of your device. You’ll also find a slot for your Apple Pencil on the side, ensuring it doesn’t get detached from your iPad while charging.

In the market for a new iPad as well? Right now, we’re seeing previous-generation iPad Pro models discounted by up to $470 with prices as low as $799. Notably, you’ll find the 12.9-inch 256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model at $839, which is $470 off its list price.

Apple Smart Folio for iPad Pro features:

The Smart Folio for iPad Pro is constructed from a single piece of polyurethane to protect the front and back of your device. It automatically wakes your iPad Pro when opened and puts it to sleep when closed. You can easily fold the Smart Folio into different positions to create a stand for reading, viewing, typing, or making FaceTime calls.

