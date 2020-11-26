Apple’s previous-gen. iPad Pro lineup discounted by as much as $470

Update 11/26 @ 12:4 AM: Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the previous-generation iPad Pro 12.9-inch 256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular at $829 shipped. Down $470 from its normal list price, today’s deal is one of the best we’ve tracked in a while.
B&H is clearing out previous-generation iPad Pro models with up to $430 off both 11- and 12.9-inch configurations. You’ll find various Wi-Fi and cellular models discounted throughout this sale, delivering the largest cash discounts we’ve tracked to date by $100. Browse through the entire selection here for all of our top picks. Notable features here include a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. Plus, you can count on Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers, and up to 10-hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip.
Leverage your savings and grab the second-generation Apple Pencil. It takes your iPad Pro experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”
Looking for the latest iPad Pros? Those are on sale too. Amazon is taking up to $150 off both 11- and 12.9-inch models, marking some of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time.
Swing by our Apple guide for even more deals throughout Black Friday on all of the latest tech out of Cupertino. This includes Apple Watch Series 6 and SE, both are which are on sale during Thanksgiving week.
Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro features:
- A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
- 12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera
- Four speaker Audio with wider stereo sound
- 802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data
- Up to 10 hours of battery life
- USB-C connector for charging and accessories
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!