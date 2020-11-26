Apple’s previous-gen. iPad Pro lineup discounted by as much as $470

-
AppleBest iPad DealsBlack Friday 2020B&H
Up to $470 From $799

Update 11/26 @ 12:4 AM: Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the previous-generation iPad Pro 12.9-inch 256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular at $829 shipped. Down $470 from its normal list price, today’s deal is one of the best we’ve tracked in a while.

B&H is clearing out previous-generation iPad Pro models with up to $430 off both 11- and 12.9-inch configurations. You’ll find various Wi-Fi and cellular models discounted throughout this sale, delivering the largest cash discounts we’ve tracked to date by $100. Browse through the entire selection here for all of our top picks. Notable features here include a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. Plus, you can count on Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers, and up to 10-hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip.

Leverage your savings and grab the second-generation Apple Pencil. It takes your iPad Pro experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”

Looking for the latest iPad Pros? Those are on sale too. Amazon is taking up to $150 off both 11- and 12.9-inch models, marking some of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time.

Swing by our Apple guide for even more deals throughout Black Friday on all of the latest tech out of Cupertino. This includes Apple Watch Series 6 and SE, both are which are on sale during Thanksgiving week.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro features:

  • A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • 12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera
  • Four speaker Audio with wider stereo sound
  • 802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life
  • USB-C connector for charging and accessories

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best iPad Deals

Apple's iPad lineup has expanded in recent years, featuring varying displays that range in size from 7.9-inches up to 12.9-inches. Designed with consumers and pros…

Black Friday 2020 B&H

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch falls to new all-time low a...
Save up to 46% on Samsung and WD hard drives, SSDs, mor...
Synology’s 2-bay NAS is great for beginners at a ...
Apple Watch Series 3 is $119 for a limited time, go qui...
AirPods Pro hit all-time low at $169 (Save $80)
DJI Mavic Air 2 bundle includes $910 worth of gear for ...
AT&T launches Black Friday sale: iPhone 12 mini FR...
Brydge Black Friday sale goes live with up to 40% off i...
Show More Comments

Related

$150 off

iPad Pro Black Friday pricing arrives with up to $150 off and new all-time lows

From $730 Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 — Apple: AirPods Pro $170, Apple Watch Series 3 $119, iPads, more

Learn More
Up to $150

Latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro up to $150 off before Black Friday

$929+ Learn More

Black Friday 2020 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, home goods, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods hit all-time low, Apple Watch SE from $218.50, LG CX 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TV $650 off, more

Learn More
Up to 40% off

Brydge Black Friday sale goes live with up to 40% off iPad keyboards, Mac docks, more

Shop now Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: iPad Pro up to $500 off, Home Depot fall tool sale, best Pixel 5 deals, more

Learn More
10% off

Stay comfortable indoors this winter with an Amazon low on a whole-home humidifier at $149

$149 Learn More