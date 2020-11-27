Amazon’s in-house brands fashion sale offers Goodthreads, Amazon Essentials, more from $10

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off men’s and women’s fashion from its in-house brands including Amazon Essentials, Goodthreads, Lark & Ro, and more. Our top pick from this sale is the Amazon Essentials Men’s Full-Zip Polar Fleece Jacket for $14.40 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $22 and that’s the lowest price in over a year. This jacket is available in an array of color options and it can easily be layered under jackets or vests too. The mid-weight material was designed to help keep you warm and it has elastic cuffs to keep wind out as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 9,000 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the latest Amazon adidas sale that’s offering up to 40% off apparel, shoes, and accessories from $10.

