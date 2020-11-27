Amazon’s adidas Sale takes up to 40% off apparel, shoes, accessories, more from $10

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off adidas apparel, shoes, and accessories. Prime Members receive complimentary delivery on orders of $25 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the adidas Men’s Performance Boxer Brief Underwear for $16.79. Regularly these underwear are priced at $30 and they would make a perfect stocking stuffer idea. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen in over four months and you can choose from an array of fun color options. They’re also sweat-wicking, infused with stretch, and have leg bands to stay put all-day. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 5,600 reviews from Amazon customers. Hit the jump to find additional deals today and be sure to check out our fashion guide to score hundred of Black Friday deals.

Our top picks include:

You will also want to check out the adidas Black Friday Event that’s offering up to 50% off sitewide and deals starting at $4. Plus, Nike is also taking an additional 20% off with this promo code you can find here.

adidas Performance Boxer Briefs feature:

  • Machine wash in cold with like colors. Non-chlorine bleach. Tumble dry low. Iron low
  • All day comfort with a performance edge
  • Soft, stretchy, quick drying material in an athletic comfort fit
  • Functional, no gap fly
  • Plush soft tagless waistband and super smooth stitching deliver superior comfort
  • No ride up leg construction keeps fit consistent and prevents bunching

