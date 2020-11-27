L.L Bean’s Black Friday Deals take extra 15% off sale items with deals from $20: Boots, more

-
FashionBlack Friday 2020L.L. Bean
15% off From $20

L.L. Bean is taking an extra 15% off sitewide, including sale items with code THANKS15 at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on boots, jackets, pullovers, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Bean Boots in 10-inches for $105, which is $45 off the original rate. These boots are a classic option you can wear for years to come. They’re also waterproof, which is nice for the upcoming winter weather. They’re also lined for warmth and the dark brown coloring is versatile to dress up or down. I personally own L.L. Bean’s Boots and they’re also very durable and I would highly recommend. With over 350 reviews, they’re rated 4.7/5 stars from L.L. Bean customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Levi’s Black Friday Sale that’s offering 40% off sitewide and an extra 50% off clearance.

