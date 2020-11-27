Ninja multi-cooker and kitchenware up to $110 off at Amazon with deals from $95

-
AmazonHome GoodsBlack Friday 2020Ninja
40% off $95+

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Ninja kitchenware. You can score the 6.5-quart Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $119.99 shipped. Regularly between $170 and $230 at Amazon, today’s offer is as much as $110 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This model is a pressure cooker, air fryer, slow cooker, and more with a 6.5-quart capacity. It ships with everything you need including the air fryer basket, a host of preset cooking modes, and a stainless steel reversible rack. Rated 4+ stars from over 21,000 Amazon customers. More Ninja Black Friday deals below. 

You’ll also find the 6.5-quart Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker marked down from $200 to $124.99 shipped. That’s up to 38% in savings and the best we can find. This model is more of the same with an even more versatile feature set including the ability to make yogurt and dehydrate. Also rated 4+ stars from over 21,000 Amazon customers. Browse through the rest of the Ninja kitchenware sale right here from $95.  

Be sure to dive into our ongoing Black Friday Instant Pot deals for more multi-cooker offers starting from $49. And then head over to our home goods and Black Friday deal hubs for even more. 

More on the Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker:

  • Tender crisp technology allows you to quickly cook ingredients, then the crisping lid gives your meals a crispy, golden finish.
  • Pressure cook up to 70% faster versus traditional cooking methods. Air fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods. Versus slow-cooked, braised, or low-simmer recipes; Tested against hand-cut, deep-fried french fries.
  • 6.5 quart ceramic-coated pot: Nonstick, PTFE/PFOA-free, and easy to clean. Enough capacity to cook a roast for your family.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Black Friday 2020 Ninja

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Razer Black Friday sale takes up to 50% off gaming keyb...
Score highly-rated Segway electric scooters from $170 a...
Citizen, Bulova, and many other watches fall as low as ...
Black Friday offers The Logo Game, Cards Against Humani...
Upgrade your networking setup with up to 30% off TP-Lin...
Black Friday Oral-B and Philips sale up to 47% off: Whi...
Save up to 40% on PC gaming essentials: Hard drives, ke...
Shark’s IQ robot vacuum empties itself at $320 (3...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $229

Ninja Foodi Multi-Cooker + Air Fryer now $139 shipped (Up to $89 off)

$139 Learn More
50% off

Ninja Black Friday deals from $100: Air fryers, multi-cookers, more up to 50% off

From $100 Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Home Goods: Instant Pot Nova $70, 40% off Ninja, robo vacs, more

Learn More
$50+ off

Black Friday Instant Pot deals now live from $49: Duo Evo Plus, Smart Wi-Fi, Duo Crisp, more

From $49 Learn More
Save up to 50%

Razer Black Friday sale takes up to 50% off gaming keyboards, mice, more from $33

$33+ Learn More
Up to 30%

DEWALT tools highlight today’s Gold Box from $49 (Save up to 30%)

From $49 Learn More
Shop now

Score highly-rated Segway electric scooters from $170 and more at up to 31% off

31% off Learn More
60% off

Citizen, Bulova, and many other watches fall as low as $19 for Black Friday (Up to 60% off)

From $19 Learn More