Ninja multi-cooker and kitchenware up to $110 off at Amazon with deals from $95

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Ninja kitchenware. You can score the 6.5-quart Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $119.99 shipped. Regularly between $170 and $230 at Amazon, today’s offer is as much as $110 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This model is a pressure cooker, air fryer, slow cooker, and more with a 6.5-quart capacity. It ships with everything you need including the air fryer basket, a host of preset cooking modes, and a stainless steel reversible rack. Rated 4+ stars from over 21,000 Amazon customers. More Ninja Black Friday deals below.

You’ll also find the 6.5-quart Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker marked down from $200 to $124.99 shipped. That’s up to 38% in savings and the best we can find. This model is more of the same with an even more versatile feature set including the ability to make yogurt and dehydrate. Also rated 4+ stars from over 21,000 Amazon customers. Browse through the rest of the Ninja kitchenware sale right here from $95.

More on the Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker:

Tender crisp technology allows you to quickly cook ingredients, then the crisping lid gives your meals a crispy, golden finish.

Pressure cook up to 70% faster versus traditional cooking methods. Air fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods. Versus slow-cooked, braised, or low-simmer recipes; Tested against hand-cut, deep-fried french fries.

6.5 quart ceramic-coated pot: Nonstick, PTFE/PFOA-free, and easy to clean. Enough capacity to cook a roast for your family.

