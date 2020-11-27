Seneo’s 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station hits $16 for Black Friday, more from $11 (Up to 46% off)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, CPS US (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering several Seneo and Mpow wireless charging solutions priced from $11. Our favorite happens to be the Seneo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $15.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked in months. This sleek-looking charger powers your iPhone and Apple Watch wirelessly and is even ready to top off a pair of AirPods. This unit comes in two pieces that magnetically attach to one another. This allows you to split things up to let it more easily fit in a bag when traveling. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more deals priced from $11.

More wireless charger deals:

Oh, and if nothing here is to your liking, be sure to check out Anker’s Black Friday Gold Box. Like this batch of deals, it just went live. Shoppers can cash in for as little as $6 and bag everything from USB-C accessories to Qi chargers, and more. One example of what you’ll find includes Anker PowerPort Strip 2 Mini at $14. This power strip features two AC outlets and two 2.4A USB-A ports for easy charging at home or on-the-go.

Seneo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station features:

The SENEO Wireless Charging Dock charges your phone, Apple Watch and AirPods simultaneously. Compatible with iPhone SE 2020/11/11pro/XS Max/XS/XR/X/8 Plus/8 up to 7.5W, iWatch 5/4/3/2, and AirPods Pro/2 (wired charge).

