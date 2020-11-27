Anker’s Black Friday Gold Box starts at $6 with USB-C accessories, Qi chargers, more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering up to 35% off smartphone, iPad, and Mac accessories. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Deals start at $6.19 in today’s sale. Our top pick is the Anker PowerPort Strip 2 Mini for $13.99. It typically goes for $20 with today’s deal marking a new all-time low. This portable power strip is great for mobile setups or frequent travelers. It features two AC outlets and two 2.4A USB-A ports, not to mention an ultra-slim design made to easily fold up in your bag. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.
Other notable deals include:
- 45W PowerPort Atom III Wall Charger: $24 (Reg. $30)
- 10W Qi Stand: $14 (Reg. $20)
- USB-C Hub with AC Adapter: $53 (Reg. $75)
- 10-ft. 60W USB-C Cable: $13 (Reg. $20)
- …and more!
Anker PowerPort Strip 2 Mini features:
- Advanced Charging Technology: Delivers an optimized charge to 2 USB devices using Anker’s world-renowned PowerIQ charging technology
- Space-Saving and Portable: PowerStrip 2 has a compact square design, with a slimmer plug than other power strips for maximum space-saving at home or in your travel bag
- Superior Safety: A thick rubber-coated power cable, fire-retardant casing, and an internal safety shutter ensure peace of mind for you and your family
