ViewSonic and Optoma projector deals include portable and 4K models from $150

As a part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is has discounted a selection of ViewSonic and Optoma projectors as low as $150. Our top pick is the ViewSonic M1 Mini+ Smart Ultra Portable LED Projector for $149.99 shipped. Note: Shipping is currently delayed by a few days. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This compact projector from ViewSonic measures just four inches in height and width, delivering a pocketable solution that’s easy to take anywhere. Built-in Wi-Fi allows you to stream from Netflix, YouTube, and more. An internal battery allows you to watch 480p content for up to 2.5-hours on a single charge. Even better, USB-C is how it is refueled, helping you forge ahead towards that single cable lifestyle we all long for. An HDMI input allows you to easily hook up games consoles and more. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more projectors up to $200 off.

More projectors on sale:

Oh, and while you’re at it, don’t forget to scope out the deals we’ve uncovered on Anker’s Nebula projector lineup. Pricing there starts at $250 and discounts are up to $170 off. Of the options we found, Nebula Capsule Mini Projector is our favorite. It can create a 100-inch picture and wields an internal battery that keeps it up and running for up to 4-hours.

ViewSonic M1 Mini+ Smart Portable Projector features:

Measuring only 4×4 inches, this LED projector with WVGA (854x480p) resolution and 1080p support delivers convenient entertainment in nearly any location

Integrated Wi-Fi lets you stream and binge from Netflix, YouTube and more

An integrated bluetooth JBL speaker delivers big sound in a small package perfect for music and movies at home, or on the go

