Anker’s Nebula projector lineup on sale from $250: Cosmos 1080p $630, more

Anker’s Amazon storefront is discounting a selection of its Nebula projectors by as much as $170 off the regular going rate. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Nebula Capsule Mini Projector for $249.99. That’s down as much as $100 from the regular going rate and the best since the spring. As one of Anker’s latest projectors, this portable home entertainment system arrives with a lightweight design that packs AirPlay compatibility, built-in streaming services, and more. It’s capable of producing a 100-inch picture and offers up to 4-hours of battery life on a single charge plus HDMI connectivity. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 3,100 Amazon customers. You’ll find even more deals down below.

Another standout is the new Nebula Cosmos 1080p Projector for $629.99 when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s down $170 from the regular going rate and the best we’ve ever tracked. The latest projector from Anker features full 1080p and HDR10 support, making it one of the higher-end offerings in Anker’s stable of projectors. Plus it can be ceiling-mounted, features HDMI connectivity, and Android TV support. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

For more TV deals, swing over to our home theater Black Friday roundup for more. You’ll find budget-friendly options from $90 along with more high-end options including specs like 8K, HomeKit, AirPlay 2, and OLED panels. Check out the entire sale here.

Anker Nebula Mini Projector features:

  • Remarkable Clarity and Contrast: DLP’s advanced IntelliBright algorithms deliver a remarkably bright 100 ANSI-lumen image. (Recommended for use in dimmer environments.)
  • 360° Speaker: Equipped with a powerful omnidirectional speaker, this mini projector pumps out sound all around.
  • Home Entertainment: Enjoy your favorite movies, TV shows, and more up to 100 inches big anywhere in your home thanks to Capsule’s soda can-sized design.

