WORX Black Friday sale: 5-in-1 Multi-Sander $88 (Reg. $120), pressure washers, more from $46

As a part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon has several WORX tools at up to 27% off. Our favorite is the WORX WX820L 20V Multi-Sander for $87.98 shipped. That’s $32 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $14. I’ve kept a sander in my toolkit for many years now. It’s incredibly useful for smoothening out all sorts of projects and leaving them with a finished look. This specific WORX model is a 5-in-1 unit that can handle random orbit, finishing, detail, contour, and finger sanding. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more WORX deals from $46.

More WORX deals:

And that’s not all, this morning Amazon kickstarted a DEWALT Gold Box from $49 with deals that save up to 30% off. Later in the day we found even more discounts that got added in there. Additionally, WORX Landroid lawn mowers are on sale. Amazon shoppers can score them for $800.

WORX 20V Multi-Sander features:

Random orbit, finishing, detail, contour, and finger sander. You don’t need to bring 5 sanders to the job site anymore, just the SANDECK

Toolless pad change system is quick to switch out, yet assures that bases will never slip while in use

Worx Power Share is compatible with all Worx 20v and 40v tools, outdoor power and lifestyle products

