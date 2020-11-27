WORX Black Friday sale: 5-in-1 Multi-Sander $88 (Reg. $120), pressure washers, more from $46

-
As a part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon has several WORX tools at up to 27% off. Our favorite is the WORX WX820L 20V Multi-Sander for $87.98 shipped. That’s $32 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $14. I’ve kept a sander in my toolkit for many years now. It’s incredibly useful for smoothening out all sorts of projects and leaving them with a finished look. This specific WORX model is a 5-in-1 unit that can handle random orbit, finishing, detail, contour, and finger sanding. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more WORX deals from $46.

More WORX deals:

And that’s not all, this morning Amazon kickstarted a DEWALT Gold Box from $49 with deals that save up to 30% off. Later in the day we found even more discounts that got added in there. Additionally, WORX Landroid lawn mowers are on sale. Amazon shoppers can score them for $800.

WORX 20V Multi-Sander features:

  • Random orbit, finishing, detail, contour, and finger sander. You don’t need to bring 5 sanders to the job site anymore, just the SANDECK
  • Toolless pad change system is quick to switch out, yet assures that bases will never slip while in use
  • Worx Power Share is compatible with all Worx 20v and 40v tools, outdoor power and lifestyle products

