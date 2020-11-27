DEWALT tools highlight today’s Gold Box from $49 (Save up to 30%)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off select DEWALT tools. Free shipping is available for all and deals start at $49. Our top pick is the DEWALT 4-tool Combo Kit for $199, which is down from the usual $250 or more price tag. This is also a new all-time low price. This bundle includes an impact driver, screwgun, cut-out tool, and flashlight. You’ll also receive two batteries, a wall charger, and a carrying case with purchase. If you’re hoping to tackle some DIY projects this winter, certainly a bundle like this will help do the job. Rated an impressive 4.9/5 stars by nearly 200 Amazon reviewers. Head below for more.
Amazon is offering up a host of tool-only deals as part of today’s Gold Box. If you’re already in the DEWALT ecosystem, this is a great way to leverage other batteries and save on the upfront purchase price. One standout is the Cordless Rotary Tool for $179, which typically goes for $250. This is a great option for various tasks around the house, including polishing your car and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars.
Looking for more tool deals? You’ll also want to check out BLACK+DECKER’s 109-piece bit set at $15 along with a host of other accessories on sale. Don’t miss the DEWALT Black Friday sale at Home Depot for more offers on top-rated tools.
Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.
DEWALT 4-tool Combo Kit features:
- DCD771 Drill/Driver is compact (front to back) and lightweight, designed to fit into tight areas
- DCF885 Impact driver offers 1-handed loading for its 1/4 in. hex chuck and accepts 1 in. bit tips
- DCS355 Oscillating tool offers a Quick-Change
accessory system that allows blades and attachments to be changed quickly without wrenches.
- DCL040 LED Light helps illuminate your work area with an output of 110 lumens.
