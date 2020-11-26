Automate your lawn mower with rare discounts on WORX Landroids from $800

Amazon offers the WORX WR140 Landroid Electric Robot Mower for $799.99 shipped. That’s down 20% from the regular going rate, marks the second-best offer we’ve seen at Amazon, and the best we can find by $150. Want to take on your weekly mowing in a new way next year? Consider this rare discount on the fully-automated Landroid M 20V electric robot mower. This model can cut up to a quarter-acre at a time, is app-controlled, and does it all with the same batteries found on other WORX tools. Rated 4/5 stars. More deals below.

Upgrade to the half-acre model for $999.99 as part of today’s sale. That’s also a $200 savings from the regular going rate and the second-best offer all-time. You’ll find many of the same features noted above on the lead deal plus a longer range that makes it possible to cut a half-acre at a time, ideal for medium-sized lawns.

You can browse through the rest of the WORX Black Friday sale over at Amazon on this landing page. We also have a number of notable price drops in our Green Deals guide, as well. That includes this year’s Greenworks Black Friday sale that’s currently on-going with great deals on electric lawn mowers and much more.

WORX Landroid Robot Mower features:

The future is here, and robotic lawnmowers are allowing homeowners to take their weekends back! The Landroid is the smartest, safest, most innovative robo mower yet. Just outline the perimeter of your lawn with the included boundary wire, enter some info into the Landroid mobile app, and Landroid will handle the rest. You’ll have a lush lawn now that your fully automatic lawnmower is on the job.

