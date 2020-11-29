Samsung’s all-in-one Alexa 4-Ch. Soundbar plunges 40% for Cyber Monday: $198 (New low)

Amazon is offering the Samsung 4-channel All-in-One Alexa Soundbar (HW-S60T) for $197.99 shipped. That’s $130 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $61. If you’d like to improve your home theater’s audio without adding a bulky subwoofer, this premium sound bar is worth a look. “Panoramic and room-filling sound” awaits thanks to the implementation of “dual-sided horn speakers and Samsung Acoustic Beam Technology.” Built-in Alexa makes it a cinch to toggle lights and all of your other smart home devices hands-free. This offering is smart enough to automatically tweak settings based on each scene to boost quiet voices and more. Inputs include HDMI, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

For a more affordable solution, consider VIZIO’s 29-inch 2.0-channel offering at $75. It ushers in up to 95-decibels of “room filling, crystal clear sound.” Built-in Bluetooth paves the way for wireless pairing with a smartphone, tablet, and more. This sound bar wields support for DTS Studio Sound, TruVolume, and TruSurround.

If you have yet to pounce on either soundbar above, be sure to peruse our recent roundup of other Samsung offerings. There you’ll find solutions priced as low as $148. Believe it or not, you can cash in on up to $190 of savings. Peruse the entire list to see if there’s an even better fit for your setup.

Samsung 4.0-Ch. Alexa Soundbar features:

Experience a panoramic and room-filling sound with dual-sided horn speakers and Samsung Acoustic Beam Technology

Elegant design refined by Kvadrat. The perfect accent for any interior.

Enjoy your soundbar hands-free using the built-in voice Alexa. Easily control your soundbar and other compatible devices using voice commands. Ask Alexa to play a song by simply saying the title or a few lines of a song’s lyrics

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!