Black Friday takes latest Samsung soundbars as low as $148 at Amazon (Up to $190 off)

Today at Amazon we’ve discovered a few Samsung soundbar discounts up to $190 off. Our top pick is the Samsung 2.1-channel Soundbar (HW-T550) for $177.99 shipped. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $20. This 2020 Samsung release boasts DTS Virtual:X support which is ready to “turn your living room into a theater.” Owners can anticipate “powerful 3D surround sound” that’s ready to step up your next at-home entertainment experience. Two Bluetooth devices can be paired at once, allowing you to seamlessly switch between different content with no need to fiddle with your audio output each time. Additional connectivity options include HDMI, Optical Audio, and more. Check out our launch coverage to learn more. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Samsung soundbars on sale from $148.

More Samsung soundbars on sale:

Need a TV to pair with that new soundbar? If so, don’t miss out on our fresh roundup of Samsung Serif and Terrace 4K TVs. There you will find options that are up to $1,302 off. Even better, prices start at $798. These discounts are on on top of the Samsung Frame TV discounts we unraveled a few days back.

Samsung 2.1-Ch. Soundbar (HW-T550) features:

The captivating experience of DTS Virtual:X turns your living room into a theater. Powerful 3D surround sound comes to life by recreating sound that makes you feel like you’re inside the scene

Seamlessly switch between two different connected smart devices

Feel the action and the beat of the music with the rich bass from the wireless subwoofer

