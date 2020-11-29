Timex’s hybrid smartwatch hits $44 (56% off), more Citizen, Skagen, Fossil timepieces from $23

Amazon is offering a nice variety of Timex, Fossil, Skagen, and Citizen watch discounts up to 56% off. Our favorite is easily the Timex Metropolitan+ Activity Tracker Smartwatch for $43.96 shipped. That’s $56 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $9. This stylish smartwatch boasts a genuine leather strap with quick-release spring bars for quick and easy swapping. A black dial pairs nicely with the band and features silver-tone markers. Smartwatch capabilities allow it to keep tabs on steps taken, distance moved, calories burned, sleep metrics, and more. Everything syncs to a paired smartphone over Bluetooth. It’s powered by a standard watch battery, allowing you to forego daily charges. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches priced from $23.

The deals are far from over. Our recent roundup is still live, allowing you to shop many more Timex and Fossil watch deals as low as $24. One example from that list includes Timex’s Waterbury Classic 40mm Watch at $65, but that’s only one of many. Swing by the full list to see which style may be calling your name.

Adjustable black 20mm genuine leather strap with quick-release spring bars fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference

Black dial with silver-tone hour markers; two retrograde sub-dials & fourth hand display metrics

Track steps, distance, calories burned & sleep metrics; sync with your phone via Bluetooth

Silver-tone 42mm brass case with mineral glass crystal; Indiglo light-up watch dial; luminous hands

Water resistant to 50m (165 ft): In general, suitable for short periods of recreational swimming, but not diving or snorkeling

