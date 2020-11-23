Timex and Fossil watch deals abound at Amazon with pricing as low as $24 (Up to $52 off)

-
Save $52 From $24

Today at Amazon we’ve unraveled a nice variety of Timex and Fossil watch deals priced from $24. Our favorite happens to be the Timex Waterbury Classic 40mm Watch for $64.99 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked since August. This standout offering sports an adjustable silver-tone 20mm stainless steel mesh band which is said to fit up to 8-inch wrists. Behind mineral glass wearers will find a black dial with Arabic numerals in addition to a handy date window. This style is water-resistant for up to 50 meters, ensuring it’s ready to withstand a quick swim or shower. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watch deals from $24.

More watch deals:

The deals are far from over. Earlier today we broke down Amazon’s Citizen Watch Gold Box to showcase the best discounts from $62. Then over the weekend we highlighted a bunch more traditional watch deals priced as low as $20. And in regards to smartwatch markdowns, right now you can score TicWatch solutions from $102 alongside Apple Watch Series 6/SE at up to $120 off.

Timex Waterbury Classic 40mm Watch features:

  • Adjustable silver-tone 20mm stainless steel mesh bracelet fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference
  • Black dial with date window at 4 o’clock; Arabic numerals
  • 30-minute chronograph measures to 1/20th second
  • Silver-tone 40mm stainless steel case with mineral glass crystal; Indiglo light-up dial
  • Water resistant to 50m (165 ft): In general, suitable for short periods of recreational swimming, but not diving or snorkeling

