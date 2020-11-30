adidas Cyber Monday Sale takes 30% off sitewide: Ultraboost, NMD_R1, Superstar, more

The adidas Cyber Monday Sale is here with 30% off sitewide when you apply promo code BRINGJOY at checkout. This is a great way to update your running shoes or pick up gifts for loved ones at an excellent price. Creative Club Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the Ultraboost 20 Running Shoes. They’re currently on sale for $126, which is down from its original rate of $180. These shoes are available in styles for both men or women alike and you can choose from over 20 fun color options too. This style is great for running with lightweight and supportive materials that were designed to go for miles. They’re also cushioned and breathable to promote all-day comfort. Rated 4.8/6 stars with over 7,000 reviews from adidas customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here. You will also want to check out the Nike Cyber Monday Sale that’s offering 25% off your purchase and prices starting at just $10.
Our top picks for men include:
- Ultraboost 20 Shoes $126 (Orig. $180)
- Tiro 19 Training Pants $30 (Orig. $45)
- Stan Smith Shoes $48 (Orig. $80)
- 3-Pack Cushioned Crew Socks $14 (Orig. $20)
- NMD_R1 Sneakers $78 (Orig. $140)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Puremotion Shoes $39 (Orig. $56)
- NMD_R1 Shoes $83 (Orig. $140)
- Edge Lux Shoes $54 (Orig. $77)
- X_PLR Shoes $60 (Orig. $85)
- QT Racer Sport Shoes $46 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
