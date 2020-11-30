Amazon slashes up to 33% off sofas, love seats, and more, now priced from $218

As part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 33% off sofas, loveseats, and more. Headlining the bunch is Christopher Knight’s Truda Mid-Century Modern Sofa for $371.30 shipped. Note: Stock is running low. This offer shaves $66 off the typical rate marks the best price we’ve tracked since April. This standout sofa offers up a mid-century modern appearance that’s ready to uplift nearly any space. A button-tufted design helps usher in a luxurious look and included accent pillows aim to provide a bit of added comfort. Measurements work out to 72.75- by 30.5- by 33-inches. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more seating deals from $218.

More seating on sale:

Now that comfortable seating is in place, why not take things a step further by adding a ceiling fan into the mix? Cyber Monday has delivered several notable discounts allowing some models to fall as low as $90 at Amazon. Our favorite from the pack is Hunter’s modern Aker 36-inch Ceiling Fan. Swing by the roundup to see it for yourself.

Christopher Knight Truda Sofa features:

Midcentury modern: this sofa has sleek, uncluttered lines which are indicative of midcentury modern Furniture. The combination of circular elements along with the strong square features Provides not only style by class as well. With the button Tufted Seat and backing, This sofa is a statement of Modern furniture, Perfect for your living room

