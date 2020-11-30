AmazonBasics Cyber Monday discounts include string lights, desk organizers, more from $8

-
$68 off From $8

As part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering a wide variety of AmazonBasics product discounts up to $68 off. Headlining our list is its 25-foot Patio String Lights for $14.10 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 33% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been wanting to add some ambiance to your space, it’s hard to go wrong with this string light set. Buyers will have 25-feet to work with, providing enough length to tackle a variety of creative ideas. Up to three strands can be connected to each other, paving the way up to 75-feet of continuous lighting. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more AmazonBasics discounts from $8.

More AmazonBasics discounts:

On the hunt for AmazonBasics electronics and accessories? If so, we have a roundup that’s perfect for you. There you’ll find options priced as low as $5 that range from MacBook sleeves to PC accessories, and more. One standout is its 15.4-inch Felt MacBook Sleeve for under $12, but there are many more where that came from.

AmazonBasics 25-foot Patio String Lights features:

  • 25-foot patio string of lights with 25 clear incandescent G40 globe bulbs; ideal for decks, yards, outdoor venues, and indoor decor
  • End-to-end connectable design; male plug with 6-inch lead to first bulb and female connector with 6-inch lead to last bulb
  • 12-inch spacing between each bulb; 5-watt G40 globe bulb casts a warm glow; E12 candelabra base, 120V

