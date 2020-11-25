AmazonBasics Black Friday sale from $5: MacBook sleeves, PC accessories, more

The annual AmazonBasics Black Friday sale is underway with deals from $5 on a wide range of accessories for your everyday technology necessities. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Our top pick is the 15.4-inch Felt MacBook Sleeve for $11.93. That’s down from the usual $15-$18 price tag with today’s deal marking one of the best prices we’ve seen in 2020. If you’re rocking various MacBook models, this felt sleeve will do the trick. There’s two compartments, which can be used to store your device and a few accessories. It’s an easy way to protect your MacBook without adding too much bulk along the way. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other notable deals include:

There’s even more AmazonBasics deals to be had over on this landing page with prices from $5 on everything from speaker wire and cables, to iPhone cases, USB chargers, and more.

Twelve South is also hosting its own promotion in the lead up to Black Friday at Amazon, as well, that’s worth a look for Apple-centric accessories. And don’t miss this morning’s Macally sale with deals on keyboards, smartphone holders, and much more.

AmazonBasics Felt MacBook Sleeve features:

Laptop sleeve with a main compartment, 2 back pockets, and a slightly smaller compartment for accessories or tablets up to 9 inches

High-quality felt exterior, soft suede interior for protection against scratching, and Velcro closure to keep laptop secure

Specifically designed for 15-inch laptops; Fits 15.4-inch Macbook Pro Retina and most 13-Inch Ultrabooks and Macbooks

