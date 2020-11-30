Amazon Cyber Monday PC component sale from $10: i7-10700KF $290, CPU bundles, more

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off build-a-PC components from Intel, ASUS, and many more. One of our favorites is the Intel i7-10700KF 8-core Processor for $289.99 shipped. Down 20% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting to build a desktop based on Intel’s latest 10th generation Core platform, this is a great choice. It boasts 8-cores and 16-threads of processing power and comes clocked at 3.8GHz with a turbo boost to 5.1GHz. Rated 5/5 stars from early reviews. Head below for more of our favorite deals, or swing by Amazon’s landing page to view everything on sale.
More PC Gaming deals:
- Gigabyte B550 AORUS Elite V2 Motherboard: $136 (Reg. $160)
- GIGABYTE X570 AORUS PRO Wi-Fi + Ryzen 7 3800X: $515 (Reg. $670)
- MSI MEG Z490 ACE Gaming + i7-10700KF: $605 (Reg. $760)
- Thermaltake V150 Tempered Glass mATX Case: $53 (Reg. $70)
- Gigabyte Z490 Gaming X Motherboard: $140 (Reg. $190)
- Thermaltake V250 ARGB Case: $64 (Reg. $80)
- Crucial 64GB DDR4 2666MHz: $163 (Reg. $230)
- …and more!
Once you get your PC built, be sure to check out today’s roundup of monitor sales at B&H. Like the deals above, these sales are for today only, so you’ll want to act fast before the prices go back up. Monitors start as low as $90, ensuring there’s an option for every budget range.
Intel i7-10700KF CPU features:
- 8 Cores / 16 Threads
- Socket Type LGA 1200
- Up to 5. 1 GHz Unlocked
- Compatible with Intel 400 series chipset based motherboards
- Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3. 0 Support
- Intel Optane Memory Support
