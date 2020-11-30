Amazon Cyber Monday PC component sale from $10: i7-10700KF $290, CPU bundles, more

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off build-a-PC components from Intel, ASUS, and many more. One of our favorites is the Intel i7-10700KF 8-core Processor for $289.99 shipped. Down 20% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting to build a desktop based on Intel’s latest 10th generation Core platform, this is a great choice. It boasts 8-cores and 16-threads of processing power and comes clocked at 3.8GHz with a turbo boost to 5.1GHz. Rated 5/5 stars from early reviews. Head below for more of our favorite deals, or swing by Amazon’s landing page to view everything on sale.

More PC Gaming deals:

Once you get your PC built, be sure to check out today’s roundup of monitor sales at B&H. Like the deals above, these sales are for today only, so you’ll want to act fast before the prices go back up. Monitors start as low as $90, ensuring there’s an option for every budget range.

Intel i7-10700KF CPU features:

  • 8 Cores / 16 Threads
  • Socket Type LGA 1200
  • Up to 5. 1 GHz Unlocked
  • Compatible with Intel 400 series chipset based motherboards
  • Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3. 0 Support
  • Intel Optane Memory Support

