Cyber Monday monitor deals: LG 34-inch HDR UltraWide $250 (Save 28%), more from $90

-
Best PC Gaming DealsCyber Monday 2020B&HLG
Shop now $90+

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday DealZone, B&H offers the LG 34WL550-B 34-inch 1080p HDR UltraWide Monitor for $249.99 shipped. Typically fetching $350, today’s discount saves you 28%, beats our previous mention by $39, and marks a new all-time low. Sporting a 34-inch panel, this 1080p monitor delivers an UltraWide form-factor to your setup complete with HDR10 support, a 75Hz refresh rate, and 99% coverage of the sRGB color space. You’ll also benefit from gaming-focused features like AMD FreeSync support alongside two HDMI ports for connecting to your computer. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 775 customers. Head below for more monitor deals from $90.

Other notable monitor deals include:

If none of the discounted monitors here are going to cut it for the battlestation, we’re still seeing some discounts live from Black Friday starting at $160. But otherwise, you’ll want to dive into our PC gaming guide for all of the other ways to upgrade your setup.

LG 34-inch HDR UltraWide Monitor features:

Designed for content creators who need more room for their big ideas, the 34WL550-B 34″ 21:9 UltraWide FreeSync HDR10 IPS Monitor from LG features a native resolution of 2560 x 1080 with a refresh rate of 75 Hz. It also features In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology, support for 16.7 million colors with HDR10 and AMD Radeon FreeSync, a 21:9 aspect ratio, an anti-glare coating with a 3H hardness rating, a typical contrast ratio of 1000:1, a maximum brightness level of 250 cd/m2, and a 5 ms (GtG) response time.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Cyber Monday 2020

B&H LG

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Ring Cyber Monday deals: 2-Spotlight Starter Kit $80, F...
Home Depot Cyber Monday sale: Take up to 40% off RYOBI,...
Cyber Monday shaver deals from $40: Philips Groomer kit...
CanaKit’s Raspberry Pi 4 MAX starter kit hits new...
AmazonBasics Cyber Monday discounts include string ligh...
Amazon takes $5 off book orders over $25: Save on best-...
Save up to 28% on WD USB 3.0 portable and desktop stora...
Cuisinart Cyber Monday deals now live from $15: Grillin...
Show More Comments

Related

Save up to 30%

Samsung’s 49-inch Gaming UltraWide now $500 off, more monitors from $160

$160+ Learn More
From $15

[Update: New deals] Black Friday PC Gaming Deals: Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox/PC $80, Ryzen 7 3700X $280, more

$80 Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – PC Gaming: 27-inch 240Hz monitor $500, RTX 2070 Super PC $1,250, more

Learn More
Up to 40%

Home Depot Cyber Monday sale: Take up to 40% off RYOBI, DEWALT, Milwaukee, more

From $5 Learn More
50% off

Cyber Monday shaver deals from $40: Philips Groomer kit, OneBlade Pro, more

From $40 Learn More
Up to 40% off

Philips Hue Cyber Monday sale takes up to 40% off latest HomeKit bulbs, lightstrips, more

Shop now Learn More
Up to $90 off

Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2020 up to $90 off today only from $50

From $50 Learn More
22% off

CanaKit’s Raspberry Pi 4 MAX starter kit hits new all-time low at $90 (Save 22%)

$90 Learn More