Cyber Monday monitor deals: LG 34-inch HDR UltraWide $250 (Save 28%), more from $90

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday DealZone, B&H offers the LG 34WL550-B 34-inch 1080p HDR UltraWide Monitor for $249.99 shipped. Typically fetching $350, today’s discount saves you 28%, beats our previous mention by $39, and marks a new all-time low. Sporting a 34-inch panel, this 1080p monitor delivers an UltraWide form-factor to your setup complete with HDR10 support, a 75Hz refresh rate, and 99% coverage of the sRGB color space. You’ll also benefit from gaming-focused features like AMD FreeSync support alongside two HDMI ports for connecting to your computer. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 775 customers. Head below for more monitor deals from $90.

Other notable monitor deals include:

If none of the discounted monitors here are going to cut it for the battlestation, we’re still seeing some discounts live from Black Friday starting at $160. But otherwise, you’ll want to dive into our PC gaming guide for all of the other ways to upgrade your setup.

LG 34-inch HDR UltraWide Monitor features:

Designed for content creators who need more room for their big ideas, the 34WL550-B 34″ 21:9 UltraWide FreeSync HDR10 IPS Monitor from LG features a native resolution of 2560 x 1080 with a refresh rate of 75 Hz. It also features In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology, support for 16.7 million colors with HDR10 and AMD Radeon FreeSync, a 21:9 aspect ratio, an anti-glare coating with a 3H hardness rating, a typical contrast ratio of 1000:1, a maximum brightness level of 250 cd/m2, and a 5 ms (GtG) response time.

