Amazon Men’s Fashion deals offer up to 50% off Levi’s, Gold Toe, Columbia, more from $10

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off men’s fashion styles. Inside this event you can find deals on Levi’s, Columbia, Amazon Essentials, Gold Toe, and more. Amazon Prime Members receive complimentary delivery, or in orders of $25 otherwise. One of the most notable deals from this event is the 12-Pack of Gold Toe Crew Athletic Socks for $17.99. Regularly these socks are priced at $30 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. If you’re looking for a stocking stuffer idea, this would make a great option. You can choose from a black or white coloring and these socks are cushioned to promote comfort. Plus, the taller length is excellent for styling with boots and they’re also sweat-wicking. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 25,000 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find additional deals today or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

You will also want to check out the latest adidas Cyber Monday Sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide including the popular Ultraboost, Superstar sneakrs, and more.

Gold Toe Athletic Socks feature:

Premium comfortable cotton crew length socks feature AquaFX technology to keep feet dry.

Full cushion sole provides extra comfort and foot protection.

Reinforced comfort toe for long lasting wear which makes this a favorite Gold Toe style.

