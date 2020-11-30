Amazon’s Shark and Bissell Gold Box levels up floor-cleaning from $98 (Up to 39% off)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 39% off Shark and Bissell vacuums. Our favorite happens to be the Bissell SpinWave Cordless Hard Floor Expert at $109.99 shipped. That’s $50 off and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $11. If your home is like mine, you’ve got hardwood floors throughout. If not given proper attention, these can get dirty very quickly. Thankfully Bissell Spinwave makes cleaning up a cinch with a battery-powered design that seamlessly wipes hard surfaces. We’ve had one of these in our house for a few months now and have zero regrets forking over the cash to get one. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

More vacuum-related deals:

Now that you’re ready to give your floors a proper cleaning, how about rewarding yourself with one of the AmazonBasics discounts we just spotted? A solid pick from the list is 25-feet of Patio String Lights at $14. Nabbing this will arguably help you elevate the look of your yard, patio, or something similar. More deals start at $8, so be sure to check out the full roundup.

Bissell SpinWave Cordless Hard Floor Expert features:

Every Purchase Saves Pets. BISSELL proudly supports the BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets.

Cordless Freedom. 18V lithium-ion battery provides up to 20 minutes of cordless runtime.

Powerful Spinning Mop Pads. Restore your floor’s natural shine with rotating mop pads that do the work for you.

