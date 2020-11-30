Cyber Monday deals take $100 or more off the latest Apple Watches

Amazon has now launched Black Friday pricing on Apple Watch Series 6 with up to $120 off cellular models. Meanwhile, GPS configurations are down to $329.98, equating at least $69 off the regular going rate. Free shipping is available for all. Apple Watch SE is also on sale for Black Friday with deals from $229.99. Many of these prices are reflected at checkout after the on-page coupon is accounted for. That’s a $49 savings and a match of our previous mention.

Apple Watch Series 6 arrives with a host of upgraded internals, including a new blood/oxygen sensor. There’s also the improved always-on display, which is notably brighter than its predecessor. Learn more in our hands-on review. If you’d like to save further, consider the Apple Watch SE, which includes many of the most popular features for notably less.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch Series 6 bands for plenty of options from $5. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Browse through our curated list for all of the best bands from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, and more.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

  • GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist
  • Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
  • Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app
  • The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down
  • S6 SiP up to 20% faster than Series 5

