Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday Sale takes 50% off sitewide: Nike, Ralph Lauren, more

The Nordstrom Cyber Monday Sale is offering up to 50% off sitewide with hundreds of top brands included. Prices are as marked. Score deals on Cole Haan, Nike, adidas, Ralph Lauren, Ray-Ban, Steve Madden, and many more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders and Nordstrom is also offering complimentary holiday gift wrapping. The men’s Cole Haan Quilted Jacket is on sale for $75, which is down from its original rate of $250. This jacket is a classic piece they will wear for years. The quilted design is not only stylish but also adds warmth during the cold weather seasons. It can also be dressed up or down seamlessly and can be machine washed. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out The North Face’s Cyber Monday Sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

