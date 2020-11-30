Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday Sale takes 50% off sitewide: Nike, Ralph Lauren, more

-
FashionCyber Monday 2020Nordstrom
50% off From $20

The Nordstrom Cyber Monday Sale is offering up to 50% off sitewide with hundreds of top brands included. Prices are as marked. Score deals on Cole Haan, Nike, adidas, Ralph Lauren, Ray-Ban, Steve Madden, and many more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders and Nordstrom is also offering complimentary holiday gift wrapping. The men’s Cole Haan Quilted Jacket is on sale for $75, which is down from its original rate of $250. This jacket is a classic piece they will wear for years. The quilted design is not only stylish but also adds warmth during the cold weather seasons. It can also be dressed up or down seamlessly and can be machine washed. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out The North Face’s Cyber Monday Sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Cyber Monday 2020

Nordstrom

About the Author

Save $300 or more on Razer’s latest Blade gaming ...
Amazon has K-Cups and whole bean coffee up to 30% off: ...
GoPro HERO8 Black comes bundled with four accessories f...
The North Face’s Cyber Monday Sale is live! Save ...
Ashley and Classic Brands mattresses, tables, and more ...
Cyber Monday magazine bundle sale with titles from $3/y...
Cyber Monday 2020 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs,...
Amazon’s in-house brand kids clothing from just $...
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 60%

Best Black Friday Fashion Deals 2020: Nike, Nordstrom, adidas, Lululemon, Ray-Ban, more

Shop now! Learn More
40% off

Nordstrom Rack’s Black Friday Event cuts extra 40% off Cole Haan, North Face, more from $8

From $8 Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks Pro 80V Electric Blower $174, more

Learn More
$300 off+

Save $300 or more on Razer’s latest Blade gaming laptops from $1,300

$1,300+ Learn More
30% off

Amazon has K-Cups and whole bean coffee up to 30% off: SF Bay, Starbucks, more from $5.50

$5.50+ Learn More
$399 value

GoPro HERO8 Black comes bundled with four accessories for $299 ($399 value)

$299 Learn More
50% off

The North Face’s Cyber Monday Sale is live! Save 50% off popular jackets, more + free shipping

From $30 Learn More
30% off

Ashley and Classic Brands mattresses, tables, and more plunge as low as $30 (Up to 30% off)

From $30 Learn More