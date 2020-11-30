The North Face’s Cyber Monday Sale is live! Save 50% off popular jackets, more + free shipping

The North Face’s Cyber Monday Sale is live with 50% off select styles and hundreds of new items added. Prices are as marked. Now is a great time to update your outerwear for winter and stock up on gifts they will love for years to come. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Snap Fleece Pullover that’s currently marked down to $42. For comparison, this pullover was originally priced at $60. It’s a great layering piece for heading out in the cold weather because it can be paired under jackets, vests, or over long-sleeve shirts. The snap-up design is very trendy for this season and you can also style it with jeans, joggers, or dress pants alike. You can choose from five color options too. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Another notable deal from this sale is the Aconagua Vest that’s marked down to $83 and originally was priced at $119. This vest is highly-packable and lightweight, which is nice for traveling and storing. It’s made of down material to help keep you warm.

Our top picks for women include:

