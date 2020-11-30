Google’s Pixel 3a/XL offer up to 30-hours of battery + much more from $239

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the Google Pixel 3a 64GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $239 shipped. Normally retailing for $399 at Amazon, you’d pay $349 for the newer Pixel 4a right now and today’s deal is the best price that we’ve tracked in months. Google’s Pixel 3a offers up a 5.6-inch display with 64GB of built-in storage. You’ll find a 12.2MP camera on the rear capable of capturing stunning photos and vides of the holidays. Around the back, there’s a fingerprint reader to unlock the phone and you’ll net up to 7-hours of battery life after plugging in for just 15-minutes. Ready to learn more? It has a 4.4/5 star rating from thousands at Amazon, which we largely agreed with in our hands-on review. In need of a larger phone? Head below for more deals.

We also spotted that B&H is offering the Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $299 shipped. Normally $479, today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked in months. If you’re after a phone that boasts similar specs to the Pixel 3a above, but with a larger display, this is the ticket. It delivers a 6-inch OLED display perfect for watching YouTube, Netflix, or anything else. Plus, Adaptive Battery delivers up to 30-hours of usage on a single charge.

Once you have your new smartphone secured, it’s time to accessorize. We have our favorite cases, tempered glass, cables, and more right here for you to browse through, so be sure to give that a look.

Google Pixel 3a features:

Get more done with Pixel 3A. It has an extraordinary camera with features like night sight, portrait mode, and HDR+. a battery that charges fast and lasts all day. All the helpfulness of the Google Assistant built-in. And 3 years of security and os updates included. it’s everything you love about Google – in a phone. Works with all major carriers. Capture stunning photos with features like night sight, portrait mode, and HDR+. Save every photo with free, unlimited storage at high quality through Google photos.

