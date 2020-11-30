Google’s Pixel 3a/XL offer up to 30-hours of battery + much more from $239

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the Google Pixel 3a 64GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $239 shipped. Normally retailing for $399 at Amazon, you’d pay $349 for the newer Pixel 4a right now and today’s deal is the best price that we’ve tracked in months. Google’s Pixel 3a offers up a 5.6-inch display with 64GB of built-in storage. You’ll find a 12.2MP camera on the rear capable of capturing stunning photos and vides of the holidays. Around the back, there’s a fingerprint reader to unlock the phone and you’ll net up to 7-hours of battery life after plugging in for just 15-minutes. Ready to learn more? It has a 4.4/5 star rating from thousands at Amazon, which we largely agreed with in our hands-on review. In need of a larger phone? Head below for more deals.

We also spotted that B&H is offering the Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $299 shipped. Normally $479, today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked in months. If you’re after a phone that boasts similar specs to the Pixel 3a above, but with a larger display, this is the ticket. It delivers a 6-inch OLED display perfect for watching YouTube, Netflix, or anything else. Plus, Adaptive Battery delivers up to 30-hours of usage on a single charge.

Google Pixel 3a features:

Get more done with Pixel 3A. It has an extraordinary camera with features like night sight, portrait mode, and HDR+. a battery that charges fast and lasts all day. All the helpfulness of the Google Assistant built-in. And 3 years of security and os updates included. it’s everything you love about Google – in a phone. Works with all major carriers. Capture stunning photos with features like night sight, portrait mode, and HDR+. Save every photo with free, unlimited storage at high quality through Google photos.

