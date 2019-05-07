Google just announced its latest phones, the Pixel 3a and 3a XL at its yearly Google I/O developer conference. Google is now making its phones available on more carriers now, with availability now stretching to T-Mobile, Sprint, and more. But, you’re here to find the best deals available, right? Keep reading to find the best Pixel 3a/XL deals at major retailers plus some must-have accessories if you’re jumping head-first into Google’s ecosystem.

Nomad Base Station

Best Pixel 3a/XL carrier deals:

T-Mobile

The UN-carrier is offering one of the best deals on Pixel 3, 3 XL, 3a, and 3a XL. If you trade in an eligible device, you can get up to $400 off any Pixel smartphone via 24 monthly bill credits. This means that you can get the Pixel 3a completely free with trade-in, or the other devices at $400 off.

This deal is available to both new and existing T-Mobile subscribers, and begins tonight at 9:01 PM PT or 12:01 AM ET online and in-store starting May 8th. Whether you’re wanting Google’s latest Pixel 3a/XL or the company’s flagship Pixel 3/XL, this deal is one of the best out there.

Sprint

Sprint has not announced deals or official pricing information yet.

Verizon

Verizon is offering $50 off the Pixel 3a or 3a XL when you upgrade or $100 off if you add a new line.

Google Fi

Google Fi is offering new or existing subscribers a $100 Fi service credit when you activate a Pixel 3a or 3a XL on its network. Though this isn’t a discount on the device itself, you’re basically getting quite a bit of free service by picking up the company’s latest smartphone.

U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular is offering the Pixel 3 for 50% off, or you can apply the discount toward a 3 XL. U.S. Cellular is also offering the Pixel 3a and 3a XL, all on 30-month equipment installment plans to make them more affordable.

Best Pixel 3a/XL retail deals:

B&H Photo

B&H Photo is offering the Pixel 3a and 3a XL with a $100 B&H Photo E-Gift Card and a 3-month 8GB prepaid Mint SIM. This is a total of $160 in value bundled with Google’s latest smartphone and you can easily use the gift card to purchase accessories like the DJI Osmo Mobile 2 to capture better video with your brand-new smartphone’s record-breaking camera.

Best Buy

Best Buy is offering up to a $100 gift card when you buy an unlocked, Verizon, or Sprint Pixel 3a or 3a XL. Carrier-purchased phones will have to be done through qualified activations, so do note that.

For Sprint customers, this is likely the only way to save right now. You’ll have to activate a new line to get that $100 gift card, but if you really want Google’s latest-and-greatest, it might be worth it.

Google Store

Google’s own storefront is offering $100 to spend on the Google Store if you buy a Pixel 3a/XL. This is great if you want to buy a truly unlocked model of Google’s latest handset and you can use the $100 balance toward an accessory like the Pixel Stand or Pixel Buds.

Must-have Pixel 3a/XL accessories:

If you’re picking up Google’s latest handset, be sure you’re ready to go with fast chargers and other essential accessories.

Cables:

For cables, there’s generally one company I always go to: Anker. Though your Pixel 3a or 3a XL will come with a USB-C cable, it’s only a C-to-C cable, meaning that it likely won’t work with your current chargers or computer.

Anker has a 3-pack of 3-foot USB 3.0 to USB-C cables for $16 Prime shipped at Amazon. This will give you multiple cables to keep around the house or in the car, and you know that these offer quality like none other. Plus, they feature the safety resistor built-in to prevent any type of damage to your phone when charging.

If you’d rather just have a longer USB-C to USB-C cable, Anker has you covered there. They have a USB 2.0 C-to-C 6-foot long cable for $16 Prime shipped. This is a single pack, so you’re not getting multiple cables here, but it’s quality.

Fast chargers:

The Anker PowerPort Speed+ Duo Wall Charger offers 30W of USB-C Power Delivery to top off your Pixel at lightning-speeds. Coming in at $26 shipped on Amazon, this is another must-have accessory. The extra USB-A port can be used to charge just about any other device at up to 12W, which is still quite quick.

For more ports, check out the ZeroLemon Desktop Charger. I personally own this model and absolutely love it. It features 65W USB-C Power Delivery, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 over USB-A, and two other USB-A ports for an all-in-one charging solution. I take this with me on trips because it can charge my iPad, MacBook, and other devices with a single wall outlet. Since the Pixel 3a/XL use USB-C, it’ll also power that as well, either from the USB-C Power Delivery port or one of the USB-A ports too, and it comes in at $60 shipped.

Car chargers:

The Anker 42W PowerDrive Speed+ Duo is my go-to car charger. It has 30W of USB-C Power Delivery and 12W over normal USB-A, like the above wall-based model. At $24 Prime shipped on Amazon, it’s a great addition to keep in the car as it’ll top off your Pixel 3a/XL in no time at all.

Camera accessories:

Though Moment’s lens system isn’t yet available for the Pixel 3a/XL, there are some great products to help step up your mobile photography or videography game.

The DJI Osmo Mobile 2 Handheld Smartphone Gimbal is $139 at Amazon and a must-have accessory for stable photos or videos. There’s a tripod adapter on the bottom should you want to mount it for tracking shots, or go handheld with the gimbal’s amazing balancing system. You’ll be able to capture stunning video free from shaky footage, thanks to the stabilization system here.

For tripod-based shots, we recommend picking up the Joby GripTight GorillaPod Stand for $21 Prime shipped at Amazon. This includes the grip to hold your phone, and the adjustable legs offer you the ability to aim this pocketable tripod anywhere.

Cases & protection:

If you want to keep your Pixel 3a or 3a XL safe, be sure to pick up a case, tempered glass, or skin.

dBrand is my go-to for skins because of the company’s quality and pricing. They just announced their skins for the Pixel 3a/XL, offering unique design and great protection against scratches and more.

For cases, Amazon offers quite a wide selection already with fantastic pricing. Whether you’re wanting something slightly less protective and thinner, or a bulkier solution, Amazon has you covered.

When it comes to screen protectors, Amazon has those too. We’d recommend tempered glass, like this 3-pack for $10 Prime shipped, as the glass screen protector keeps you safe from both scratches and cracks.

