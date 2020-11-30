SKIL’s 30-piece carbide-tipped router bit set gets 50% discount to just $49

Amazon is offering the SKIL 30-piece Carbide-Tipped Router Bit Set for $49 shipped. Today’s deal saves you 50% and is the best we’ve tracked. If you’re getting a router for someone as a present this holiday season, they’ll likely need an assortment of bits. Buying them individually can get expensive, but this kit makes them around $1.63 each, which is an absolutely killer deal. You’ll find options like round over, 45-degree chamfer, keyhole, and much more available here. Plus, it comes in a nice organizational case that keeps things neat and tidy, so you always know which bit is what. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you don’t mind ditching the SKIL namesake and removing a few of the bits from the kit, this 24-piece set is a great alternative. You’ll still get most of the mainstream router bits but pay $30, which is an additional 20% below today’s lead deal.

In need of drill bits over router bits? Well, we’ve got you covered. The deals in our roundup start at $8 and you’ll find several bundles to choose from. Both DEWALT and Bosch are available here, giving you two name brands that carry great reputations as choices.

SKIL Router Bit Set features:

  • SKIL 30-piece router bit set includes several edge-forming, surface-forming, straight and joinery bits
  • Carbide tips provide long-lasting cutting edges for durability
  • Control cut design helps minimize kick-back to prevent injuries during operation
  • Smooth cuts require little or no sanding before applying finish
  • Case included to keep bits organized and easy-to-transport

