BLACK+DECKER’s expansive 109-piece Bit Set hits $15, many more from $8

Today at Amazon we’ve discovered a nice selection of discounted bit sets up to 26% off. Our top pick happens to be the BLACK+DECKER 109-piece Screwdriver/Drill Bit Set for $14.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Today’s offer takes 21% off the typical rate and is the best price we have tracked since April. It doesn’t matter if your next project involves wood, metal, plastic or masonry, this bit set is ready. Inside you’ll find a wealth of bit types and sizes. Everything is organized inside of an included hard storage case. I’ve had a similar BLACK+DECKER kit for about ten years and many went by before I began to notice wear, helping make the case why this could be a solid investment. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more of our favorite bit set discounts priced from $8.

More bit sets on sale:

Haven’t found the right fit yet? Swing by our post from a couple days back to find Makita and CRAFTSMAN solutions priced from $13. Like the deals above, you can anticipate up to 26% of savings. The Makita set there is just like one that I’ve been rocking for 3- to 4-years now, and each piece is still in fantastic shape despite being my go-to kit.

BLACK+DECKER 109-piece Bit Set features:

Variety of Drill Bits for wood, metal, plastic and masonry

Variety of 1-Inch and 2-Inch screw driving bits

Portable hard storage case

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!