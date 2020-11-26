BLACK+DECKER’s expansive 109-piece Bit Set hits $15, many more from $8

Today at Amazon we’ve discovered a nice selection of discounted bit sets up to 26% off. Our top pick happens to be the BLACK+DECKER 109-piece Screwdriver/Drill Bit Set for $14.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Today’s offer takes 21% off the typical rate and is the best price we have tracked since April. It doesn’t matter if your next project involves wood, metal, plastic or masonry, this bit set is ready. Inside you’ll find a wealth of bit types and sizes. Everything is organized inside of an included hard storage case. I’ve had a similar BLACK+DECKER kit for about ten years and many went by before I began to notice wear, helping make the case why this could be a solid investment. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more of our favorite bit set discounts priced from $8.

Haven’t found the right fit yet? Swing by our post from a couple days back to find Makita and CRAFTSMAN solutions priced from $13. Like the deals above, you can anticipate up to 26% of savings. The Makita set there is just like one that I’ve been rocking for 3- to 4-years now, and each piece is still in fantastic shape despite being my go-to kit.

BLACK+DECKER 109-piece Bit Set features:

  • Variety of Drill Bits for wood, metal, plastic and masonry
  • Variety of 1-Inch and 2-Inch screw driving bits
  • Portable hard storage case

Timbuk2’s svelte Cask Backpack plunges by $42, mo...
Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini now up to $70 off at n...
Elite Maxi-Matic home bread maker falls to $50 for Than...
Automate your lawn mower with rare discounts on WORX La...
Levi’s Black Friday Deals take 40% off sitewide a...
Amazon Black Friday sale has a 50-pack of Hanes Reusabl...
Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 65W USB-C PD GaN Charger...
Thanksgiving iOS + Mac app deals: R.B.I. Baseball, Swim...
