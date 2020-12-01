Amazon First Reads December eBook freebies (Reg. $6)

-
AmazonMediaFree
Reg. $6 FREE

The holidays are now in full swing and Amazon’s December selection of First Reads FREE eBooks is available for your enjoyment. Subscribers to Amazon’s Prime 2-day shipping service receive early access to new Kindle books for FREE (Reg. $6) before these titles are released. Head below for a look at this month’s freebies.

Drop by the Amazon First Reads hub to see each of this month’s selection of free titles. Prime members can download one of the eight eBooks to a Kindle device or to the free iOS/Android app. Those without a subscription can still pick up an individual title for $1.99 (Reg. $6). Either way, your new eBook becomes a permanent part of your library.

December Amazon First Reads titles include:

Looking for a good book this holiday season? Amazon just recently unveiled its list of the top books of 2020. Check out all of the best-selling titles right here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

Free

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

HP’s 14-inch Chromebook X360 falls to best price ...
Cocoon’s GRID-IT! Organizer hits $15.50 along wit...
Post-Cyber Monday monitor deals start at $99: Lenovo 4K...
Up to 35% off K-Cup and Nespresso coffee pods from $11....
ECOVACS’ flagship T8 AIVI robotic vacuum returns ...
Lockly Secure Plus Smart Lock boasts a fingerprint scan...
Collectible gaming books from $15: Zelda, God of War, C...
Amazon offers men’s winter fashion deals from $16...
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 70%

Amazon’s Gold Box offers best-selling Kindle eBooks from $3

From $3 Learn More
Up to 40% off

Save up to 40% on Kindle Unlimited subscriptions on Cyber Monday from under $48

From $48 Learn More
Reg. $5+

December PlayStation Plus PS4/PS5 freebies: Just Cause 4, Worms Rumble, more

FREE Learn More
Reg. $380

HP’s 14-inch Chromebook X360 falls to best price in months at $300 (Save 21%)

$300 Learn More
$15 off

Craftsman’s 6-gallon wet/dry vacuum cleans up any mess for $30 (Reg. $45)

$30 Learn More
50% off

GameStop Cyberweek sale offers up to 50% off Funko, collectibles, Pokemon, games, more

Now Live Learn More
Save 62%

Cocoon’s GRID-IT! Organizer hits $15.50 along with Timbuk2 and Osprey bags up to 62% off

$15.50+ Learn More
50% off

Eddie Bauer’s Cyber Event slashes 50% off parka jackets, fleece, boots, more + free shipping

From $10 Learn More