Apple Cyber Week movie sale discounts iconic holiday films, more from $1

-
AppleMedia
Reg. $20 From $5

Apple is celebrating Cyber Week with a fresh sale this morning focused on iconic holiday films and various other classics from the last 30-years. All of these titles will become a permanent part of your library, making it a great time to lock-up some of your favorite Christmas movies for this year and beyond. Head below for all of our top picks.

Holiday films on sale

Other notable deals

This week’s $1 HD rental is Made in Italy. Typically going for over $5 as a rental, this is the best offer we’ve tracked on the rental side of things.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

B&H Cyber Week Apple sale takes up to $300 off lat...
Verizon offers Apple’s latest iPhone 12 Pro Max B...
ComiXology’s Cyber Monday takes up to 67% off Mar...
Save up to 40% on Kindle Unlimited subscriptions on Cyb...
Amazon takes $5 off book orders over $25: Save on best-...
Cyber Monday deals take $100 or more off the latest App...
Apple Watch Series 5 deals start at $299 for Cyber Mond...
AirPods with Wireless Case hit all-time low at $140, st...
Show More Comments

Related

B2G1 FREE

4K + Blu-ray at Amazon from $7 + B2G1 FREE: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, 007, Star Wars, Marvel, much more

From $7 Learn More
Reg. $10+

Apple Black Friday movie sale starts at $5 with recent releases, classics, more

From $5 Learn More
50% off

Massive Nintendo eShop Black Friday sale starts now from $3: Cuphead, Zelda, Sonic, more

From $3 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Cyber Monday iOS + Mac app deals: Hyper Light Drifter, Super Hydorah, Simply Yoga, more

FREE+ Learn More
33% off

Jabra’s Elite 75t True Wireless Earbuds fall to $130 (Save $50), more from $40

$40+ Learn More
60% off

GAP’s Cyber Week Deals offer 50% off sitewide, extra 10% off your purchase + free shipping

From $8 Learn More
Reg. $50

Panasonic Cordless Beard Trimmer with 19 settings now $35 (Reg. $50)

$35 Learn More
32% off

Enjoy Siri-enabled heating with Emerson smart thermostats from $79 (Up to 32% off)

$79+ Learn More