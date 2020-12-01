Apple Cyber Week movie sale discounts iconic holiday films, more from $1

Apple is celebrating Cyber Week with a fresh sale this morning focused on iconic holiday films and various other classics from the last 30-years. All of these titles will become a permanent part of your library, making it a great time to lock-up some of your favorite Christmas movies for this year and beyond. Head below for all of our top picks.

Holiday films on sale

Other notable deals

This week’s $1 HD rental is Made in Italy. Typically going for over $5 as a rental, this is the best offer we’ve tracked on the rental side of things.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!