Apple Cyber Week movie sale discounts iconic holiday films, more from $1

Apple is celebrating Cyber Week with a fresh sale this morning focused on iconic holiday films and various other classics from the last 30-years. All of these titles will become a permanent part of your library, making it a great time to lock-up some of your favorite Christmas movies for this year and beyond. Head below for all of our top picks.
Holiday films on sale
- Christmas Vacation: $10 (Reg. $20)
- A Christmas Story: $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Polar Express: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Miracle on 34th: $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Die Hard: $8 (Reg. $15)
- The Night Before Christmas: $10 (Reg. $15)
- The Nutcracker: $8 (Reg. $15)
Other notable deals
- Avatar: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Deadpool: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Logan: $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Goonies: $8 (Reg. $15)
- The Wizard of Oz: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Hail, Caesar: $5 (Reg. $10)
- The Color Purple: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Bridesmaids: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Horrible Bosses: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Space Jam: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Smokin’ Aces: $7 (Reg. $15)
- Megamind: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Free Willy: $8 (Reg. $15)
This week’s $1 HD rental is Made in Italy. Typically going for over $5 as a rental, this is the best offer we’ve tracked on the rental side of things.
