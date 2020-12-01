Philips Hue is launching a new Cyber Week sale today, discounting a selection of its popular smart lights, accessories, and more by as much as 30%. On top of straight price cuts, one of the more notable aspects of the sale is that you can lock-in further savings when picking up two select accessories. Headlining is a 2-pack of the Hue Tap Switch at $69.99 shipped when two are added to your cart. Usually selling for $50 each, today’s offer amounts to $30 in overall savings and a new 2020 low. Bringing the Hue Tap into your existing setup makes it easy to turn on the lights and flip through scenes without getting a smartphone or voice assistant involved. It’s powered by kinetic energy, meaning you’ll never have to change batteries and has three customizable buttons. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 555 customers. Head below for more.

Another notable offer today is discounting two Philips Hue Outdoor Motion Sensors to $79.99. Usually fetching $50 each, today’s offer is one of the first times we’ve seen these accessories on sale and a new 2020 low. Bringing one of these outdoor motion sensors into your setup is a great way to automatically turn lights on when you return home, or activate a porch light when movement is detected. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 550 customers.

Then be sure to shop through everything else included in the Philips Hue Cyber Week sale right here. You’ll find discounted bundles as well as expansion packs for growing your smart home setup ahead of the holiday season for some festive-themed lighting.

Or if you’re looking for something a bit more unique, Nanoleaf’s sitewide sale is still in effect, taking as much as 30% off a selection of its HomeKit lighting panels and more. Get all of the details right here before checking out the rest of the best smart home offers.

Philips Hue Tap switch features:

Activate your lights and favorite light scenes with the Hue Tap smart light switch. Fully wireless, and portable, the Hue Tap requires no batteries and allows you to program four buttons to your lighting preferences.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!