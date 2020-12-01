Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7+ sports a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, more at a low of $699

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi 128GB Android Tablet for $699 shipped. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked by $1 and saves you $151 from its normal going rate. As Samsung’s most recent tablet release, the new Galaxy Tab S7+ offers a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also S Pen support so you can easily write down notes or drawing sketches. Up to 14-hours of battery life is available here, allowing you to go all day before having to plug back in. You’ll find 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded through a microSD card and 6GB of RAM, alongside the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC. Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Atmos, and four built-in speakers are also available for a high-end experience all-around. Rated 4.7/5 stars, and you can learn more in our first impressions.

Use just a fraction of your savings to pick up this 2-pack of tempered glass screen protectors. This is the perfect way to protect the display of your brand-new tablet. They offer both scratch and some shatter resistance, and with two in the package, you’ll have one spare to use in case something happens to the first.

Prefer Apple tablets? Well, the 10.2-inch iPad is back down to $299 in a post-Cyber Monday sale. Offering 32GB of storage and Apple Pencil support, this is a killer value if you’re looking for a content consumption device to pick up for the holidays.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ features:

With the Samsung 12.4″ Galaxy Tab S7+ 128GB Tablet, you’ll be able to watch movies, sketch drawings, and edit photos on the 12.4″ Super AMOLED display, which features a 2800 x 1752 resolution. Now featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate, the Galaxy Tab S7+ provides smooth scrolling and an immersive gaming experience. The included S Pen is improved, now featuring a rounded form factor and an elongated tip, providing a natural writing and drawing experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!