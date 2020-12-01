Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad returns to $299 in this post-Cyber Monday deal

-
AppleBest iPad DealsWalmart
$30 off $299

Walmart offers the latest 10.2-inch iPad Wi-FI 32GB from Apple at $299 shipped. That’s down $30 from the regular going rate and the second-best offer we’ve tracked over the last month, topped only by a brief sale on Black Friday. Apple’s 8th-generation iPad sports a 10.2-inch Retina display with up to 128GB of storage. iPadOS delivers added functionality alongside support for Apple Pencil and more. You’ll find an 8MP camera on the back, 1.2MP lens on the front, plus a 10-hour battery on the inside. It’s a great option if you want a larger screen but don’t want to shell out the cash for Apple’s more high-end iPads.

Make the most of your savings today and score a new case for your 10.2-inch iPad. This option from JETech is a great choice that’s affordable and brings features like auto-wake and sleep to the mix. Not to mention, it has a tri-fold design, which makes it easy to sit your iPad at various angles for typing, watching movies, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Check out our Apple guide for more deals this holiday season. We have a great batch of deals in the Cyber Week Apple sale at B&H, including notable price drops on the latest iPad Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro. You can save upwards of $300 off some of Apple’s newest releases and more.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad features:

  • Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display
  • A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • Support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
  • 8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera
  • Stereo speakers
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life

