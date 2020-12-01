Yale’s Assure Lock keypad deadbolt offers up to 8-digit codes at $90 (Reg. $120+)

Lowe’s is offering the Yale Assure Lock Keypad Deadbolt for $89.99 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $150 and goes for just over $120 at Amazon. Today’s deal beats the all-time low there in this colorway and is the best available. You can create your own code between 4- to 8-digits long and the touch panel is backlit allowing you to enter the pin day or night. However, you can, of course, use a standard key to unlock this deadbolt should the batteries die. Plus, it can be connected to SmartThings or other smart home platforms through the Yale Network Module, should you want to add that functionality in the future. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If having a pin code isn’t a big deal for you, check out the August Smart Lock. This retrofits any existing deadbolt to be smart. At $84, it’s a great value for what it does, and you’ll find integration with both Alexa and Assistant smart home platforms here.

However, the Kwikset Powerbolt 2.0 Electronic Deadbolt is another great alternative. No smarts are available here, but you will find a keypad and keyhole for unlocking your door. The code can’t be quite as complex as there are only five buttons instead of 10, but it still makes for a great intermediate step between a standard deadbolt and a smart one for under $50.

Looking for something higher-end that also includes fingerprint authentication? Lockly is currently on sale for $199. Down $51 from its list price, there are multiple unlocking methods available here, making it a great all-in-one solution.

Yale Assure Lock features:

Unlock by entering your 4-8 digit pin code on the backlit, touchscreen keypad or using your physical key

Replaces existing deadbolt with just a screwdriver, requires a face bore hole of 2-1/8″, backset of 2-3/8″ or 2-3/4″, fits on standard doors 1 3/4″ to 2 1/4″ thick (1-3/8 inch requires thin door gasket)

Upgradeable to work with your smart home (including SmartThings and Wink) with Yale network module (sold separately)

