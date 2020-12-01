Lockly Secure Plus Smart Lock boasts a fingerprint scanner at $199 (Save $51)

Reg. $250 $199

Amazon currently offers the Lockly Secure Plus Fingerprint Smart Lock for $198.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at Home Depot. Usually fetching up to $250 like you’ll find at Lowe’s, it goes for $230 direct with today’s offer saving you $31 and matches our previous mention for the second-best price to date. Outfitting your smart home with Lockly Secure Plus brings four different ways to unlock the front door. Its most unique way is with the built-in fingerprint sensor, but you’ll also find a touchscreen for entering pin codes, as well as iPhone and Android connectivity. Or, you could just use a regular key the old fashioned way. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 355 shoppers. Head below for more.

Another option for upgrading your front door for less would be going with the eufy Security Smart Lock Touch while it’s down to $170. This offering delivers a similar feature set with a built-in fingerprint sensor as well as much of the same app control and a touchscreen keypad. A 4.5/5 star rating from over 295 customers completes the package alongside the ability to use your existing key

Then head over to our smart home guide for even more price cuts today. This holiday bundle on the Nest Mini includes a smart plug for just $20, making it one of the best times to dive in and see what all the fuss about setting up a smart home is. Or if it’s lighting you’re after, the Philips Hue Cyber Week sale is taking up to 30% off.

Lockly Secure Plus features:

Unlock your door using the built-in advanced 3D fingerprint sensor. Unlike other smart locks, Lockly only uses high-quality capacitive fingerprint sensors which only recognizes fingerprints unlike less secure optical readers. Stores up to 99 unique fingerprints.

