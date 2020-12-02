Just when you thought the deals were over, adidas releases its Friends and Family Event that’s offering 30% off sitewide with promo code CELEBRATE at checkout. So, if you didn’t get your shopping done over Black Friday or Cyber Monday, this sale is a great way to score deals on shoes, apparel, and more. adidas Creator Club Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery; otherwise, on orders of $100 or more. For men, the Stan Smith Shoes are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $80, however you can find them today for $56. These casual shoes will easily become an everyday style you grab for and they can be dressed up or down seamlessly. They’re also available in thirteen fun color options and with nearly 9,000 reviews from adidas customers feature a rating of 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks of you can shop the entire adidas Friends and Family sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Do you have a runner or athlete on your holiday gift list this year? The Ultraboost 20 Shoes are currently marked down to $108 and are very on-trend for this season. To compare, these shoes were originally priced at $180. This style is lightweight, supportive, and flexible to give you a natural stride. They were also designed to go for miles and are rated 4.8/5 stars with over 3,500 reviews from adidas customers.

Our top picks for women include:

