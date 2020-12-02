Brother’s smartphone-powered label maker falls by $20, now $40 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Brother P-Touch Cube Smartphone Label Maker for $39.98 shipped. Available at Staples and Office Depot for a penny higher. That’s $20 off the going rate and narrowly undercuts other Amazon price drops we’ve tracked since June. If your space could use a bit of tidying up, now is a solid time to grab Brother’s smartphone-enabled label maker. It trades the bulk of a physical keyboard for Bluetooth connectivity that allows an iPhone or Android device to create all of your custom labels. This paves the way for users to choose from more than “450 symbols, 60+ frames, and a variety of fonts.” Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Spend $15 less when grabbing DYMO’s LabelManager 160 Label Maker at $25 instead. This solution foregoes smartphone connectivity in favor of taking the more traditional route of packing a built-in keyboard, screen, and more. Customization options are a bit more limited than the deal above, but you’ll still be able to format text in more than 20 ways, choose from 200+ symbols, and the list goes on.

Keep the ball rolling when using today’s savings to snag Cocoon’s GRID-IT! Organizer at $15.50. It’s ready to slide inside most backpacks and boasts elastic straps throughout that snugly hold small electronics in place. In that post you will also find Timbuk2 and Osprey bags up to 62% off.

Brother P-Touch Cube features:

Personalized labels: Design and print labels from a smartphone or tablet when connected to a wireless network using the free P touch Design & Print App

Multiple label templates: Choose from a wide variety of pre designed templates or design labels from 450 symbols, 60+ frames, and a variety of fonts

Compatible: The P touch Design & Print app works with both Android and Apple devices and utilizes voice to text and spell check while designing labels

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!