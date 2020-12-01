Cocoon’s GRID-IT! Organizer hits $15.50 along with Timbuk2 and Osprey bags up to 62% off

Today at Amazon we’ve discovered a few Timbuk2, Osprey and Cocoon bags and organizers discounted as low as $15.50. Our favorite happens to be the Cocoon GRID-IT! Medium Accessory Organizer for $15.60 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 22% off the typical rate and comes within a couple bucks of Amazon’s all-time low. If you’ve yet to add one of Cocoon’s GRID-IT! organizers to your setup, now may be the time to finally dive in. This medium-sized solution spans 12- by 8-inches and is covered by woven elastic straps that make it a cinch to hold small accessories in place. This form-factor is ready to slide into most backpacks, making it a fun gift idea for someone, yourself included. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more related deals up to 62% off and act quickly as many of these are selling out.

And that’s not all, yesterday’s roundup of Timbuk2, Fossil, or Lowepro bags is still live. There you’ll find even more notable discounts priced from $20. Shoppers are able to bag up to 50% of savings. Headlining this list is Timbuk2’s Foundry Pack at $90 off, but there’s much more where that came from so be sure to peek at the entire roundup.

Cocoon GRID-IT! Medium Organizer features:

  • GRID-IT! organization system – a rubberized woven elastic object retention system for the ultimate in organization
  • Organize gadgets: chargers, cords, headphones and gadgets
  • Organize makeup: lipstick, brushes and nail polish
  • Endless configurations
  • Versatile organization
  • Designed to hold items firmly in place
  • Convenient zipper pocket on the back for additional storage

