Logitech’s Harmony Ultimate One smart remote commands 15 devices: $55 (Refurb, Orig. $250)

Today only, Woot is offering the Logitech Harmony Ultimate One Smart Remote for $54.99 Prime shipped in refurbished condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, it sold originally for $250 in new condition and today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This unique home theater controller simplifies your remote situation. Most of us have multiple remotes for different stuff in our home theater, so condensing down to just one makes things much easier to navigate. The Harmony Ultimate One can command up to 15 different IR devices and works with 225,000+ products and over 5,000 brands. Rated 4/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

If you’re wanting to make your Apple TV remote more useful, well, we’ve got just the product for you. Sideclick attaches to the side of your Apple TV remote and adds a ton of additional functionality. It uses an IR blaster to command your home theater and allows you to simplify things down to just one remote, Apple TV included. It’s available for $25 at Amazon, ushering in an additional $30 in savings over today’s lead deal.

Now that your remote situation is sorted, be sure your audio setup is taken care of. Samsung’s 4-channel soundbar packs Alexa built-in and is still on sale for $198 right now. That’s $130 off its normal rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked.

Logitech Harmony Ultimate One Smart Remote features:

Swipe and tap color touch screen: Navigate TV, movies, music, games and your most frequently used commands with one touch

50 Favorite-channel icons: Personalize the touch screen with icons that get you to your Favorite channels with one tap

Easy customization: Organize and re-order buttons, Activities, and channel icons the way you like them, right on the remote

Control up to 15 IR devices: Works with 225,000+ devices and 5,000+ brands with new devices added regularly to Harmony’s online database

